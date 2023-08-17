ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,988. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 212.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

