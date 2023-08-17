ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.07. 856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

