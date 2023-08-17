AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 349,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,498. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $763.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.