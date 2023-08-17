ATB Capital Trims Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Target Price to C$17.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
