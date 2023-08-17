ATB Capital Trims Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Target Price to C$17.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE TOT traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$9.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.75. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

