Athena Consumer Acquisition (NYSE:ACAQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 1,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth $420,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athena Consumer Acquisition by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 116,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-enabled consumer goods and/or service sectors.

Featured Stories

