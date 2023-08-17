Athena Investment Management Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

ADM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 548,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

