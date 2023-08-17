Athena Investment Management Sells 256 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Athena Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.54. 1,594,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

