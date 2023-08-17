Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Athersys stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 449,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,716. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,297 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 599.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,967 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.