Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of Athersys stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 449,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,716. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
