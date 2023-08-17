Aufman Associates Inc Sells 5,015 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $109.94. 4,058,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,126,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

