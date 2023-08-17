Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $203.65 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.00. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

