Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.22.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $201.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 15,344.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Autodesk by 31.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 120,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

