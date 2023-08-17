Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 229.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $474.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

