Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Releases Earnings Results

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 77.33% and a negative net margin of 111.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.85. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
