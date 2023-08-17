Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Releases Earnings Results

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 77.33% and a negative net margin of 111.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.85. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

