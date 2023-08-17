Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.35. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

