Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

