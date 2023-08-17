AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Michael Praeger Sells 25,789 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,789 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $260,211.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,977,150 shares in the company, valued at $100,669,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AvidXchange Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVDX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 1,973,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.