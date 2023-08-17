Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,764,000 after acquiring an additional 484,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 1,275,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,297. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

