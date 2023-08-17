Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.
AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 1,275,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,297. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
