Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Tops $744.90 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00018670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $744.90 million and $42.85 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,374.04 or 1.00164425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002310 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.3421758 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $50,218,410.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

