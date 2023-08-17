AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $28.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZEK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 975,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,127. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.14, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock worth $128,139,525. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 661,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AZEK by 1,337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 723,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 673,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AZEK by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AZEK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

