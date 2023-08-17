Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Azul by 721.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 697.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 1,331,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Barclays raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

