B. Riley Comments on Gritstone bio, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gritstone bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

Further Reading

