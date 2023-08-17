B. Riley Cuts New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target to $15.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NYMT. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

NYMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.88. 223,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of $810.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -56.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 27.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.