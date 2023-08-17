B. Riley Cuts Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $16.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 294,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 729,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

