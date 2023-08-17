B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GSM stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 10,576,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after buying an additional 1,199,124 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 25,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

