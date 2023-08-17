B. Riley Weighs in on The Arena Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for The Arena Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
The Arena Group stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The Arena Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.29.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Arena Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Arena Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
