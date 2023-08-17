B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.08). 106,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 225,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

B90 Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.60. The firm has a market cap of £19.40 million, a PE ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 1.02.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

