Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Trading Down 0.3%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.12. 755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Baijiayun Group Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.06% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
Baijiayun Group Company Profile
Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baijiayun Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.