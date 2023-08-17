Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Trading Down 0.3%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.12. 755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Baijiayun Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

Get Baijiayun Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.06% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.