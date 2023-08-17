Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

