Balancer Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00013846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $190.07 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,604,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,603,058 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

