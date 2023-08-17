Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 314.60 ($3.99) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.20 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401.20 ($5.09).

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Stephen R. Billingham purchased 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £269.39 ($341.74). In other news, insider Stephen R. Billingham purchased 79 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £269.39 ($341.74). Also, insider Leo Quinn sold 291,779 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.58), for a total value of £1,053,322.19 ($1,336,194.58). 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

