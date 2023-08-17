Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 1,777,193 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,703,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 923,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

