Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 12,938,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,554,000. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

