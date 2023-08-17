Bank of Hawaii Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TDG traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $852.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,588. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $870.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

