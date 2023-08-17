Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $59.85. 3,842,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,733,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.