Bank of Hawaii Buys 4,639 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,653 shares of company stock worth $2,477,899 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

META stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,140,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $751.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

