Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

