Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $676.60. 145,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.57. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

