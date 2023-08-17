Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,243 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.58. 148,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,990. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $127.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

