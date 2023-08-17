Bank of Hawaii Sells 236 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,039,000 after acquiring an additional 340,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

GD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.56. 240,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,508. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.56.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.