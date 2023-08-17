Bank of Hawaii Takes $1.66 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,095. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.68.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.