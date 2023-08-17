Barclays Downgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.06.

NYSE CF traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.30. 739,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,537. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

