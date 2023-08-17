Barclays Trims Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Target Price to GBX 85

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
