Barclays Trims Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Target Price to GBX 85

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of POFCY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

