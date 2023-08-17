Barclays Trims Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Target Price to $50.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 70,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

