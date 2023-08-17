Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOLD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,354,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,236,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.25. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

