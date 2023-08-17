Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.8 %

BBWI stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. 1,750,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,387. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

