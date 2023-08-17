Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.94.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.8 %
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.