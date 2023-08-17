Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,449. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baudax Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 82,870 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

