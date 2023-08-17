BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 6.7% in July

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

BCE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

