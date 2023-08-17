Beach Energy Limited (BCHEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2282 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Beach Energy Price Performance

BCHEY stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Beach Energy has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.