Beach Energy Limited (BCHEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2282 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Beach Energy Price Performance
BCHEY stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Beach Energy has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.
Beach Energy Company Profile
