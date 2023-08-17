Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Down 5.9%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 344,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 334,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Several research analysts have commented on BZH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $512.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

