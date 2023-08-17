BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.22% from the stock’s current price.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BGNE

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $739,586.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $739,586.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $153,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at $432,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BeiGene by 51.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 1.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.